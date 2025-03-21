Disney and Pixar’s animated film ‘Coco 2’ currently in the works

Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2, a sequel to the 2017 animated film, is currently in the works, Pixar announced on Thursday.

“Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2 is officially in the works,” Pixar wrote on X alongside an artwork for the title of the upcoming film.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the post was initially shared, Pixar had announced that the film will be released in 2029. However, it was later edited and the date was removed.

Coco director Lee Unkrich is returning to helm the sequel alongside Adrian Molina. Mark Nielsen, known for backing Toy Story 4 and Inside Out 2, will produce the film.

The original 2017 film was a box office success. It won two Oscars and grossed over USD 800 million at the global box office. It clinched Academy Awards for best animated feature and original song for the poignant ballad Remember Me.

The story of Coco follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel, who dreams of playing the guitar despite his family imposing a ban on music. After being accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead on the Mexican holiday of Dia de Los Muertos, he seeks his great-great-grandfather’s help to return home and lift the ban on music.

In recent years, Pixar has released sequels of several fan-favourite animated movies like Inside Out and Incredibles. Incredibles 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of 2018 with USD 1.24 billion collection. However, Inside Out 2 took over its place as it emerged as the highest-grossing movie of 2024, beating live-action films like Dune: Part Two, which held the previous record with USD 711 million globally.

Pixar is currently working on other sequels like Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3 and new animated features including Elio and Hoppers.