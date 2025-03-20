IPL opening ceremony: Disha Patani, Shreya Ghoshal and others to perform in Kolkata

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, the official social media handles of the cricket tournament announced on Wednesday.

“When it’s 18 years of IPL, it calls for a dazzling celebration like never before! Who better than the sensational Disha Patani to set the stage ablaze? Don’t miss the electrifying Opening Ceremony of the #TATAIPL 18,” reads the caption on Instagram alongside a poster of the event featuring the Kalki actress.

Patani was recently seen in the 2024 historical fantasy film Kanguva. Helmed by Siva, the film also stars Suriya and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Apart from Disha Patani, singers Karan Aujla and Shreya Ghoshal are also set to perform at the opening ceremony.

“Brace yourself for a symphony of magic like never before as the soulful Shreya Ghoshal takes the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony! Celebrate 18 glorious years with a voice that has revolutionised melody,” the official Instagram handle of IPL wrote alongside a picture of the singer.

Aujla, who sang the 2024 hit Tauba Tauba, is also set to mesmerise the crowd alongside Ghoshal and Patani. “Get ready for the ultimate vibe check! Global Superstar Karan Aujla, is all set to light up the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony, bringing the fire and setting new trends like never before,” IPL wrote on its Instagram page.

The IPL will begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders going head-to-head with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The event will be broadcast on Star Sports and will be streamed on JioHotstar.