‘BTS’ song ‘Dynamite’ shatters records with over 2 billion streams on Spotify

Popular boyband BTS has emerged as the first K-pop group to cross 2 billion streams for a song on Spotify with their iconic 2020 track Dynamite, World Music Awards said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Released in August 2020, the song has garnered 2,001,984,106 streams till now, making it the most streamed track in BTS's discography.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#BTS’ “Dynamite” has surpassed 2 BILLION streams on Spotify and #BTS make history, becoming the 1st K-Pop Group to reach this milestone! @bts.bighitofficial,” wrote the official Instagram handle of World Music Awards on Tuesday.

With this development, the band has also joined its youngest member Jungkook in the 2-billion-streams club. Jungkook’s latest album Seven has over 2.15 billion streams on the music platform, making him the first K-pop artist to achieve this landmark.

Dynamite is a disco-pop track by the band, aimed at uplifting audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Influenced by 1970s pop with elements like snapping handclaps, echoing synths, and celebratory horns, the song emphasises the significance of discovering joy even in ordinary settings.

Dynamite was the band's first song to be recorded entirely in English. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also the most-viewed song of the band on YouTube with around 1.9 billion views.

BTS members Jin and J-Hope completed their 18 months of military service and returned to their civilian lives last year. Jin released his first studio album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. Meanwhile, J-Hope is gearing up for his upcoming solo concert musical tour, Hope On The Stage, which will kick off on February 28 with its first show in Seoul.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military and are likely to reunite this year for band activities.