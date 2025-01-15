MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 January 2025

‘BTS’ song ‘Dynamite’ shatters records with over 2 billion streams on Spotify

With this feat, the boyband has become the first K-pop group to get 2 billion streams on one song

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.01.25, 01:11 PM
Dynamite surpasses 2 billion streams on Spotify

BTS members in the song Dynamite Facebook/ BTS Official

Popular boyband BTS has emerged as the first K-pop group to cross 2 billion streams for a song on Spotify with their iconic 2020 track Dynamite, World Music Awards said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Released in August 2020, the song has garnered 2,001,984,106 streams till now, making it the most streamed track in BTS's discography.

ADVERTISEMENT

#BTS’ “Dynamite” has surpassed 2 BILLION streams on Spotify and #BTS make history, becoming the 1st K-Pop Group to reach this milestone! @bts.bighitofficial,” wrote the official Instagram handle of World Music Awards on Tuesday.

With this development, the band has also joined its youngest member Jungkook in the 2-billion-streams club. Jungkook’s latest album Seven has over 2.15 billion streams on the music platform, making him the first K-pop artist to achieve this landmark.

Dynamite is a disco-pop track by the band, aimed at uplifting audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Influenced by 1970s pop with elements like snapping handclaps, echoing synths, and celebratory horns, the song emphasises the significance of discovering joy even in ordinary settings.

Dynamite was the band's first song to be recorded entirely in English. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also the most-viewed song of the band on YouTube with around 1.9 billion views.

BTS members Jin and J-Hope completed their 18 months of military service and returned to their civilian lives last year. Jin released his first studio album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. Meanwhile, J-Hope is gearing up for his upcoming solo concert musical tour, Hope On The Stage, which will kick off on February 28 with its first show in Seoul.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military and are likely to reunite this year for band activities.

RELATED TOPICS

Dynamite By BTS Spotify Jungkook
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RedNote next? Clock ticks for TikTok in US, ‘refugees’ shift to another China-made app

As Washington seems set to pull the plug on China-based Bytedance-owned app because of national security concerns, Americans flock to another app with its office in Shanghai
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every Indian

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT