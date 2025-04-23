Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim left Kashmir hours before terror attack; Aaliyah Kashyap visited Pahalgam days earlier

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim narrowly escaped the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that shook the country on Tuesday.

The couple, who had been vacationing in the scenic hill town with their infant son Ruhaan, left the area just hours before the incident, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people.

Shoaib Ibrahim addressed concerns on social media after news of the attack broke. “Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir… and we reached Delhi safely,” he wrote on Instagram, thanking followers for their messages.

During their trip, the couple shared multiple photos and videos showcasing their time in the valley, including a video of Dipika walking through Pahalgam just two days prior to the attack.

Actress and social media influencer Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, was also in Pahalgam two days before the tragedy. She visited the tourist spot with her husband Shane Gregoire and a group of friends.

After the attack, she posted a message in her Instagram story. “This is crazy, we were just here 2 days ago. Praying for all the victims, their families and all the people affected. This is heartbreaking,” Aaliyah wrote.

Armed militants opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, resulting in the death of at least 26 individuals and injuring over 30 others. The victims included both Indian nationals and foreign tourists from the UAE and Nepal. The attack was reportedly carried out by four gunmen who targeted the tourists at close range.

This incident marks one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region in recent years. It has cast a shadow over the region’s growing popularity as a tourist destination, raising fresh concerns about safety in the valley.