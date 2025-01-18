‘Punjab ‘95’ trailer: Diljit Dosanjh plays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh takes on the role of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in the trailer of Punjab ‘95, a Honey Trehan directorial, also starring Arjun Rampal.

Sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Diljit wrote, “Punjab ’95 releases in Cinemas Internationally only on 7th February. P.S. Full Movie, No Cuts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video opens with Arjun’s character shedding light on Punjab’s political turmoil. “From disputes over rivers to Operation Bluestar, Indira Gandhi’s assassination, and the riots of 1984...why is Punjab suffering?” he questions. The scenes that follow depict burning vehicles, protests and newspapers filled with missing person reports. A security personnel fires indiscriminately at civilians.

Diljit’s Jaswant Singh Khalra embarks on an investigation and the evidence he collects reveals the State’s darkest secrets. However, when Kalra resolves to expose the unlawful assassinations being carried out by Punjab Police, the State becomes his worst enemy.

Slated to hit international screens on February 7, Punjab ‘95 will explore Kalra’s life and death. Known globally for his research, Khalra uncovered 25,000 cases of illegal killings and cremations conducted by the Punjab Police after Operation Bluestar. Khalra was last seen in September 1995, washing his car outside his Amritsar home. Six Punjab police officers were later convicted and sentenced for his abduction and murder.

Initially titled Ghalughara, meaning massacre, the film was renamed Punjab ‘95 after objections from the Censor Board of Film Certification, which also mandated 120 cuts. Though the film will not release in India, the uncut version will premiere in other countries.

Punjab ‘95 is produced by RSVP Movies, MacGuffin Pictures and White Hill Music.

Diljit was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali-directed Netflix biopic Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The 41-year-old artiste will next appear in Anurag Singh’s Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. He recently performed in many Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chandigarh, as part of his Dil-Luminati tour.