MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 March 2025

Diljit Dosanjh wraps shooting for UK schedule of his Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Directed by Amar Hundal, the film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on June 27

PTI Published 19.03.25, 11:30 AM
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh TT Archives

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has wrapped shooting for the UK schedule of his Punjabi film "Sardaar Ji 3".

Dosanjh, 41, shared the announcement on his Instagram Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slated to have a worldwide release on June 27, the film is a third part of Punjabi horror comedy franchise "Sardaar Ji".

"'Sardaar ji' UK shoot done. This June," he wrote alongside the post.

Directed by Amar Hundal, "Sardaar Ji 3" will also feature Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma, and Saleem Albela.

The previous two installments released in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Both the films starred Dosanjh in the lead role.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sardaar Ji 3 Sardaar Ji
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore after SpaceX capsule splashdown

As rescue divers secured the capsule for hoisting onto the recovery ship, the dolphins lingered, circling the site as though welcoming the space travelers
Sunita - @NASA via PTI Photo
Quote left Quote right

We wish to utilise Sunita Williams' expertise in the space exploration domain

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT