Bengali content creator Laughtersane to make acting debut with Hoichoi series ‘Birangana’

Popular Bengali content creator Laughtersane is set to make his acting debut with Hoichoi’s upcoming original series Birangana, set to drop on the platform on July 25.

Billed as both a howdunit and whydunit, Birangana revolves around two contrasting characters — a police officer trying to assert herself in a rigid system and a florist whose quiet demeanour masks a troubled past.

Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane, will play the role of the florist named Chirayu Talukdar. Sandipta Sen plays Inspector Chitra Basu in the series.

“It’s overwhelming in the best way — exciting, scary, and deeply rewarding. Hoichoi gave me a space to not just perform, but evolve, and Nirjhar da trusted me with a role that’s intense, emotional, and far from what people know me for... I’m grateful to be here, learning and growing. I hope it’s just the beginning,” Mondal said in a statement.

“Playing Chitra Basu in Birangana has been a truly transformative experience. It’s my first time portraying a cop — complete with action scenes, a no-makeup look, and the weight of the uniform,” said Sen.

“The role pushed me physically and emotionally, and I’m grateful to Nirjhar Mitra and hoichoi for trusting me with such a layered character. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Chitra,” the actress added.

Nirjhar, who made his directorial debut with the ZEE5 thriller Shikarpur in 2023, directed Mimi Chakraborty-starrer Dainee for Hoichoi earlier this year. He is also set to direct a feature film titled Chor Police Dakat Babu under Hoichoi Studios banner.