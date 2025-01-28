Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Mayhem’ to release in March

Singer-actress Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album Mayhem will release on March 7, she announced on Monday alongside a teaser.

Sharing a clip carrying a montage of portraits along with typed-out texts appearing in flashes, the Poker Face singer wrote, “MAYHEM coming March 7.”

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the announcement. “OMGGGGGGGGGGG YASSS MOTHER FINALLY AFTER 5 YEARS,” one of them wrote. “LETS CAUSE MAYHEMMMMM,” another fan commented.

Prior to the official announcement on social media, the release of the album was teased on billboards across New York City and Las Vegas.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” Gaga said in a statement to US-based entertainment magazine Deadline. She added that her creative process resembles “a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way”.

The new album will reportedly feature 14 songs, including the songs Disease and Die With a Smile, which were released in 2024. Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt are executive producers for the album.

While the full tracklist has not been unveiled yet, the album’s third single is set to drop as a commercial during the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2.