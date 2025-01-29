Bruno Mars becomes first artiste with over 150 million monthly Spotify listeners

Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars has become the first artiste to reach 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify, he announced on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 39-year-old singer wrote, “Keep streaming! I’ll be out of debt in no time.”

Bruno, whose last solo album was 2016’s 24K Magic, broke records on the music streaming platform last year with a set of collaborations with Lady Gaga and Blackpink member Rosé.

Released on August 16, 2024, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ track Die With A Smile was a massive success, topping the Billboard Global 200 chart for eight weeks. It also reached the No. 1 spot on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Currently, the song has completed its fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has also crossed the billion-stream milestone on music streaming platform Spotify.

In October, Bruno continued his streak by collaborating with Blackpink’s Rosé on the track APT., which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video of the song has broken BTS member Jimin's record, garnering 14.59 million streams in a single day on Spotify, the highest by a K-pop singer.

APT.’s official music video has also achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest video to cross 100 million views on YouTube in 2024 followed by its viral success across social media.

Bruno recently released the music video for his latest single Fat Juicy & Wet, which features rap sequences by Sexxy Red. Lady Gaga and Rosé played cameos in the music video.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Die With a Smile has been nominated for song of the year, while Bruno and Lady Gaga have received nods for best pop duo/group performance.

The Talking to the Moon singer is a part of the musical duo Silk Sonic, which includes rapper Anderson .Paak. They dropped their debut studio album An Evening with Silk Sonic on November 12, 2021. Their single Leave the Door Open won four Grammys including record and song of the year.