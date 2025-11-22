‘Not doing great’: Rumer Willis shares update about her father Bruce Willis’ health

Rumer Willis has provided a update on the health of her father Bruce Willis, who has been living with frontotemporal dementia since 2022.

The actor, known for Armageddon and Die Hard, was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia (PPA), a subtype of FTD, prompting his retirement from acting. He has largely remained out of the public eye as his family continues to care for him.

Responding to a fan question on Instagram recently, Rumer said queries about her father’s health are common but difficult to address. “People always ask this question,” she wrote, adding that it is “a hard one to answer because the truth is, anybody with FTD is not doing great”.

She said that Willis is “doing OK in terms of somebody who’s dealing with frontotemporal dementia,” adding that she evaluates his condition within “those parameters”.

Despite the challenges of the disease, she said she is “so happy and grateful” to still be able to embrace her father.

Rumer added that “whether he recognises [her] or not” she believes he “recognises the love”. She also said she can still see a “spark of him” in her father and expressed appreciation that her two-year-old daughter, Louetta, has the opportunity to spend time with him.

Willis shares three daughters — Rumer, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31 — with his former wife, Demi Moore. He is also father to two younger daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Rumer’s update follows comments earlier this year from Heming Willis, who discussed the actor’s adjusted living arrangements. In a September interview, she said it had been “the hardest thing” to relocate him to a separate home, but added that the move had left him “a lot calmer,” noting that his condition “requires a calm and serene atmosphere.”