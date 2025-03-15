Dibyajyoti Dutta to play Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’, poster out

Srijit Mukherji unveiled the first poster of his much-anticipated film Lawho Gouranger Naam Re on Friday on the auspicious occasion of Dol Purnima. The cast of the upcoming project was also revealed at an event in Kolkata on Friday.

Television actor Dibyajyoti Dutta has been cast as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He bagged the role for his “physical similarity” to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and “freshness” as per Srijit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor Bratya Basu will portray Girish Ghosh, while Subhashree Ganguly will play Binodini, a casting choice Srijit had hinted at earlier.

Additionally, Ishaa Saha is set to collaborate with Srijit Mukherji for the first time with Lawho Gouranger Naam Re. Indraneil Sengupta will be reuniting with Srijit after Autograph (2010) and Mishawr Rawhoshyo (2013).

Lawho Gouranger Naam Re will explore a significant phase of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s life, including the mystery surrounding his disappearance. However, the film is not a conventional period drama; rather, it will span three different time periods.

Alongside historical figures like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Binodini, and Girish Ghosh, the film will also examine the dynamics between a superstar and a filmmaker. Isha Saha will be seen in the role of a director, while Indraneil Sengupta will portray a superstar, with Parno Mittra playing his wife.

Produced by Rana Sarkar’s DAG Creative Media and SVF, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re has been the subject of much speculation in the industry, with reports of multiple casting changes over the years since the film’s announcement in 2021. Initially, Jisshu Sengupta was slated to play the titular role with Priyanka Sarkar essaying the role of Binodini.

Srijit Mukherji and Rana Sarkar have previously collaborated on Chotushkone (2014) and Jaatishwar (2013). Meanwhile, Srijit is awaiting the release of Killbill Society, a sequel to his 2012 hit Hemlock Society, slated to hit theatres on April 10.

Lawho Gouranger Naam Re is set to go on floors in June and is likely to release in theatres in December, as per the makers.