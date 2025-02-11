‘Dhoom Dhaam’, ‘Marco’ and other new films and shows dropping on OTT this week

A flurry of new titles are set to hit the OTT space this week. Here’s everything you need to know about the new films and shows you can stream on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV and Apple TV+.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Streaming from: February 11

Platform: Netflix

A Tamil romantic comedy directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Kadhalikka Neramillai follows the journey of Shriya (Nithya Menen), an architect who embraces single motherhood through IVF. Meanwhile, structural engineer Sid (Ravi Mohan) unknowingly becomes connected to Shriya due to a mix-up at the fertility clinic. Years later, their lives intertwine again.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Streaming from: February 11

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

This romantic drama directed by Kunal Kohli tells the story of Bobby and Rishi, who fall in love during their time at Cambridge. However, life forces them to part ways, leaving their love unfinished. Years later, fate brings them back together in unexpected circumstances, leading them to confront their past emotions and question if destiny has given them another shot at love. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story marks the Bollywood debut of Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri and Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Streaming from: February 11

Platform: Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is an animated fantasy film with Doug Cockle reprising his iconic Geralt of Rivia role. Geralt is hired to investigate attacks in a seaside village, only to uncover a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. As political tensions rise and a full-scale war looms large, Geralt, aided by allies Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Jaskier (Joey Batey), must navigate a perilous world of magic, deception, and treachery.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3

Streaming from: February 13

Platform: Netflix

The legendary karate rivalry reaches its climax with Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3. Following the tragedy at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, where a brawl leads to Kwon’s untimely death, the tournament is relocated to the All Valley Sports Arena. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) unite their dojos, preparing students like Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Sam (Mary Mouser), and Tory (Peyton List) to face international rivals Axel (Patrick Luwis) and Zara (Rayna Vallandingham). Meanwhile, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and the ruthless Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) strategise to ensure their victory.

My Fault: London

Streaming from: February 13

Platform: Prime Video

A remake of the Spanish hit My Fault, this film follows 18-year-old Noah (Asha Banks) as she moves to London with her mother and meets her rebellious stepbrother, Nick (Matthew Broome). Their initial friction turns into an undeniable attraction, but their love is forbidden. Their relationship is put to test as Noah gets drawn into Nick’s dangerous world of underground racing.

Dhoom Dhaam

Streaming from: February 14

Platform: Netflix

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi headline Dhoom Dhaam, an action-packed thriller that turns a wedding night into a chaotic adventure. Newlyweds Koyal and Veer are caught in a dangerous web when unknown goons start chasing them. As they navigate high-speed chases, unexpected betrayals, and hidden secrets, they must uncover the mystery behind Charlie — an enigmatic figure everyone seems to be after. With a mix of romance, humour, and high-octane action, Dhoom Dhaam promises a thrilling ride.

I Am Married...But!

Streaming from: February 14

Platform: Netflix

This Taiwanese romcom follows I-ling (Alice Ko), a woman frustrated with her husband’s dependence on his mother. After three years of marriage, living under the same roof as her in-laws becomes unbearable. As she contemplates divorce, she connects with someone on a dating app who seems like her soulmate. However, as her emotional affair deepens, so do her personal conflicts about her marriage, love, and future.

Melo Movie

Streaming from: February 14

Platform: Netflix

This South Korean romcom follows Go Gyeom, a film critic obsessed with watching every movie ever made, and Kim Mu-bee, an assistant director who ironically dislikes cinema due to her father’s obsession. Their paths cross under serendipitous circumstances, leading to a series of misunderstandings, heartfelt moments, and romantic tension. As fate keeps pulling them back together, they must deal with past traumas and rediscover their love for movies, and each other.

Marco

Streaming from: February 14

Platform: Sony LIV

A Malayalam neo-noir action thriller, Marco follows Marco Jr. (Unni Mukundan) as he seeks revenge for his blind brother’s murder. Marco’s brother Victor identified his killer, Russell Isaac (Abhimanyu S. Thilakan), by recognising the distinct scent of his perfume and vehicle before being attacked. As Marco digs deeper into the criminal underworld, uncovering shocking betrayals and corruption, he becomes embroiled in a deadly game where trust is a rare commodity. With stylish cinematography and intense action sequences, Marco promises a gripping revenge saga.

The Gorge

Streaming from: February 14

Platform: Apple TV+

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy lead sci-fi thriller The Gorge as Levi and Drasa, two operatives stationed on opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. Their mission? Keep watch and ensure that whatever lies beneath remains contained. As days turn into months, they start communicating through written messages and binoculars, forming an unexpected bond. However, when an unforeseen disaster forces them into action, they must break all the rules and enter the gorge. What they find inside could change the fate of the world. Sigourney Weaver plays the mastermind behind their mission.