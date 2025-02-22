‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)’: Dhanush's third directorial is a breezy Gen Z romcom

After the intense action drama Raayan (2024), Dhanush gives us a quirky romcom with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), which shows once again his knack for experimenting with genres, be it as an actor or a filmmaker.

NEEK — Dhanush’s third directorial venture — isn’t your usual boy-meets-girl, family-opposes, love-triumphs kind of affair. It is rather a messy, hilarious and refreshingly self-aware take on relationships in the age of Instagram, voice notes and casual breakups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story revolves around Prabhu, played by Dhanush’s nephew Pavish Narayan, a young and ambitious chef who falls for Nila (Anikha Surendran). But Nila’s rich dad (Sarathkumar) doesn’t want a middle-class son-in-law. Prabhu eventually breaks up with Nila and decides to meet a prospective bride, Preethi (Priya Prakash Varrier).

Unlike the dreamy, head-over-heels romanticism of Prabhu’s first love, Preethi is blunt, detached and practical. And just as he takes this step forward, Prabhu receives a wedding invitation from Nila. Convinced that watching Nila tie the knot with another man won’t shatter him, he arrives at the wedding with his loyal friend, Rajesh (Matthew Thomas). As Prabhu goes through the different stages of grief during the various wedding rituals, he is joined by other friends — Venky (Venkatesh Menon), Sriya (Rabiya Khatoon) and the wedding planner Anjali (Ramya Ranganathan).

NEEK embraces the madness of love in the digital age, and it does so with a wink and a smirk. We see a love confession happening inside a restroom, a couple taking a selfie to commemorate their first fight, and a first kiss moment getting hilariously ruined because one of them has to puke.

Casting newcomers was a smart move. Pavish Narayan seems natural in this role, though his mannerisms will remind you of his uncle. Anikha Surendran puts in a sincere performance, making Nila a character to root for even when you don’t necessarily agree with her choices. Priya Prakash Varrier, on the other hand, plays her part with a cool detachment.

The real scene-stealer is Matthew Thomas as Rajesh, the quintessential best friend who exists purely to make the protagonist’s life easier, and the audience’s experience funnier. His comic timing is impeccable, making even the most mundane scenes crackle with energy.

There are also nods to Dhanush’s own life in NEEK. For instance, Prabhu’s full name is Venkatesh Prabhu, which is Dhanush’s real name. His childhood dream of becoming a chef mirrors Dhanush’s own early aspirations. There are also references to Dhanush’s past films: Prabhu’s house resembles the one in Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP), and Saranya Ponvannan, who played Dhanush’s mother in VIP is Prabhu’s mother in NEEK. There are also hat-tips to Tamil cinema greats like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman, along with a nostalgic use of the song Ithu Enna Maatram from 7G Rainbow Colony.