'Maxton Hall' Season 3 to premiere on Prime Video in November

Starring Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten, the upcoming season will be directed by Martin Schreier

PTI Published 10.06.25, 09:53 AM
Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten in 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us' (2024)

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten in 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us' (2024) IMDb

Prime Video has confirmed the production of a third season of the hit series "Maxton Hall - The World Between Us".

The third season will continue the story of Ruby and James, based on "Save Us", which is the third book in Mona Kasten’s bestselling trilogy, published by LYX.

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten star as the lead pair in the young adult drama. The new season will start streaming from November 7.

Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi are also part of the show, which will be directed by Martin Schreier.

"Maxton Hall" revolves around Harriet's Ruby, a scholarship student at the Maxton Hall Private School for the rich and privileged. Ruby, who is planning to get into Oxford University initially clashes with co-student and Beaufort family heir, James (Damian) but later they are drawn to each other despite their differing backgrounds.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

