Dhanush and Nithya Menen’s upcoming film ‘Idly Kadai’ gets new release date

Actor Dhanush’s upcoming directorial Idly Kadai, which was previously slated to release on April 10, will hit theatres on October 1, he announced on Friday.

The poster features Dhanush dressed in a white shirt and veshti, with the text ‘1st October in cinemas’ written across it.

“Idli kadai #oct1,” Dhanush wrote alongside a poster on X.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Thalaivaa! Can’t wait for #IdlyKadai on Oct 1! @dhanushkraja,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Pakka release date Thalaivaaa.. thukkurrom.”

The film also stars Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam co-star Nithya Menen.

Dhanush is currently shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to the 2013 romance drama Raanjhanaa. He was last seen in his second directorial venture Raayan, which hit theatres on July 26 last year. His first directorial was 2017’s Pa Paandi, which also starred Rajkiran and Revathi.

The actor is next going to feature in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. He is also set to portray the role of Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic of the legendary music composer.