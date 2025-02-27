MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna’s action thriller ‘Kuberaa’ to release in June

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Jim Sarbh in an important role

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.02.25, 01:30 PM
Kubera release date

Poster of Dhanush-starrer Kubera X

Filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s action thriller film Kuberaa starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh is set to release on June 20, the makers announced on Thursday.

“A story of power.. A battle for wealth.. A game of fate.. #SekharKammulasKuberaa is ready to deliver an enchanting theatrical experience from 20th June, 2025,” the makers wrote on social media alongside a new poster of the film featuring Nagarjuna and Dhanush facing each other. The poster also features Jim Sarbh.

Earlier, the makers dropped the first-look teaser in November 2024. It shows Dhanush as a happy slum-dweller. Nagarjuna appears as a man living in a city with his wife and daughter. Jim portrays a rich businessman, and Rashmika plays a woman who is tired of her middle-class lifestyle.

At the end of the teaser, Dhanush is shown in traditional attire at a temple. However, he doesn’t look as happy as he was at the beginning of the teaser.

Kuberaa is Dhanush’s 51st film, which was announced in March 2024. The story depicts the legend of Kubera, the wealthiest deity in Hindu mythology. Set to release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, Kuberaa marks the first collaboration between director Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush.

Kuberaa is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in association with Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations Pvt LTD.

