MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 March 2025

Dhanashree Verma drops music video on betrayal, domestic violence hours after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Titled ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’, the T-Series backed music video also features Ishwak Singh

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.03.25, 04:28 PM
A still from ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’

A still from ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ YouTube

Actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma dropped a music video on betrayal and domestic violence hours after her divorce from Team India Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday.

Titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, the three-minute-48-second-long video shows Dhanushree as an oppressed wife, trapped in a toxic marriage with a pathologically jealous adulterer (played by Ishwak Singh). The music video is choreographed by Rahul Shetty and directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine is sung by Jyoti Noora. The song is written and composed by Jaani.

According to media reports, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday urged a family court in Mumbai to expedite the divorce proceedings, citing Yuzvendra’s unavailability later due to his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The family court then granted the couple divorce by mutual consent.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, who tied the knot in December 2020, had reportedly been living separately since June 2022. According to news reports, the 34-year-old cricketer will have to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony to Dhanashree.

Yuzvendra will play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, which kicks off on March 22 and concludes on May 25.

RELATED TOPICS

Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Will strike at foundation of...: DMK's INDIA push against BJP's delimitation prod

In a video message released on Friday morning, the Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin said, Saturday’s meeting was called to chart the future course after discussions with all the affected states
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi.
Quote left Quote right

Allahabad HC ruling on sexual assault case will have a negative impact on society. Completely against it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT