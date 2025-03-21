Dhanashree Verma drops music video on betrayal, domestic violence hours after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma dropped a music video on betrayal and domestic violence hours after her divorce from Team India Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday.

Titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, the three-minute-48-second-long video shows Dhanushree as an oppressed wife, trapped in a toxic marriage with a pathologically jealous adulterer (played by Ishwak Singh). The music video is choreographed by Rahul Shetty and directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine is sung by Jyoti Noora. The song is written and composed by Jaani.

According to media reports, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday urged a family court in Mumbai to expedite the divorce proceedings, citing Yuzvendra’s unavailability later due to his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The family court then granted the couple divorce by mutual consent.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, who tied the knot in December 2020, had reportedly been living separately since June 2022. According to news reports, the 34-year-old cricketer will have to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony to Dhanashree.

Yuzvendra will play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, which kicks off on March 22 and concludes on May 25.