‘Film is a separate space for me’: Dev responds to TMC criticism over casting BJP-linked actors

Bengali actor-politician Dev, a TMC MP, on Thursday said his political identity will never interfere with his creative decisions in films — including casting of actors affiliated with rival political parties.

The Ghatal MP shared his views at a special screening of his latest release Raghu Dakat in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dev’s comment comes days after TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised him for casting BJP-linked actors in his projects.

“So far as casting is concerned, I don’t consider anyone’s political identity—whether they are from BJP, TMC, CPI(M), or Congress. I never have and never will. Film is a separate space for me,” Dev told reporters.

Recently, Ghosh took an indirect dig at Dev. In a Facebook post, Ghosh alleged that an ‘influential’ person has secured a disproportionate number of prime-time slots for his film.

However, such allegations were denied by Dev, distributor Satadeep Saha, producers and owners of several single screen theatres.

Ghosh's party colleague Bratya Basu sided with Ghosh, describing Dev as a popular actor, but questioning his decision to rope in BJP-linked actors for his films.

BJP leader and legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty shared screen space with Dev in Projapoti, while actor-BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh was his co-star in Dhumketu. Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly essayed a key role in Raghu Dakat.

Dev has confirmed that Projapoti 2, featuring Mithun Chakraborty, will hit screens in December.