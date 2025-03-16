Dev pens emotional note as ‘Raghu Dakat’ goes on floors: ‘Get ready for biggest Bangla film of 2025’

Tollywood star Dev is set to begin shooting for his much-anticipated film Raghu Dakat today. Calling it a dream that has been in the making since 2021, the actor took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude as the project finally goes on floors.

“A dream we dreamt in 2021 is finally turning into reality as we begin shoot today,” Dev wrote. Expressing his deep appreciation for producers Shrikant Mohta and Mahendra Soni of SVF, he added, “Where we stand today as an industry, every penny counts, yet they dared to produce this magnum opus.”

Produced by SVF and Dev Entertainment Ventures, the film, helmed by Golondaaj director Dhrubo Banerjee, has been a passion project for both the filmmaker and Dev.

Acknowledging Banerjee’s commitment, Dev shared, “I must thank Dhrubo Banerjee, my director, for remaining loyal towards his passion for making sure this film sees the light of day, even when all I saw was darkness”.

He also gave a special shoutout to his team, who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes. “Last but not the least, I want to thank my team of HODs who have worked relentlessly over the past six months to make this project happen and create magic on celluloid”.

“If everything goes well, get ready for the biggest Bangla film of 2025 and till 2025,” Dev signed off.

Based on the legendary 18th-century dacoit Raghu Dakat, the film is expected to blend fantasy, folklore, and history. The film is expected to push the boundaries of traditional storytelling by fusing rich cultural elements with a gripping narrative that explores themes of bravery, justice, and the unyielding spirit of the people.

Dhrubo Banerjee had previously worked with Dev for the period sports drama Golondaaj, where the Bengali actor had essayed the role of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, regarded as the ‘father of Indian football’.

Dev is currently basking in the success of his action-entertainer Khadaan, directed by Soojit Rino Dutta, which released in theatres on December 20, 2024. Dhrubo’s last release was the comedy film Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo (2023).

Raghu Dakat will release in theatres during Durga Puja this year.