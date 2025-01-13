Dev Patel’s directorial debut ‘Monkey Man’ bags best first film at Puerto Rico Critics Association Awards

English actor-filmmaker Dev Patel won the best first film award at the Puerto Rico Critics Association Awards on Sunday for his directorial debut, Monkey Man, starring him, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

“The winner of the Best First Film award is: Monkey Man, Dev Patel,” announced the Puerto Rico Critics Association on X, sharing a scene from the action thriller.

Released theatrically on April 5, 2024, Monkey Man follows Kid (Patel), who sets out to avenge his mother Neela’s (Adithi Kalkunte) death at the hands of corrupt police chief Rana Singh (Sikandar Kher). Sobhita Dhulipala plays Sita, an exploited prostitute who helps Kid in his quest for revenge.

Patel made his feature film debut as protagonist Jamal Malik in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire. He is set to executive-produce and star in the Miramax miniseries The Key Man, based on businessman Arif Naqvi. The 34-year-old actor is also expected to join Olivia Colman in Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s upcoming project, Wicker.

Meanwhile, writer-comedian Julio Torres’s directorial debut, Problemista, was the runner-up in the best first film category at the Puerto Rico Critics Association Awards. Problemista is a 2023 American surrealist comedy-drama featuring Tilda Swinton, Julio Torres, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully and Isabella Rossellini in key roles.