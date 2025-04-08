‘Dennis the Menace’ actor Jay North dies of colorectal cancer at the age of 72

Jay North, who starred as the young mischief maker in the popular CBS sitcom Dennis the Menace from 1959 to 1963, passed away on Sunday at his home in Lake Butler, Florida, according to the US media. He was 72.

As per media reports, his passing was confirmed by longtime friend Laurie Jacobson, who shared that the cause of his death was colorectal cancer. North is survived by his third wife, Cindy.

The actor rose to fame portraying protagonist Dennis Mitchell, a spirited, blond-haired boy in striped shirts and overalls, whose innocent antics often ruffled the feathers of his grumpy neighbour, George Wilson — played first by Joseph Kearns and later Gale Gordon. Herbert Anderson and Gloria Henry played Dennis’s parents. The series, adapted from Hank Ketcham’s comic strip, offered an idyllic picture of suburban American life in the 1950s and ’60s.

North was just six when he auditioned for the role of Dennis Mitchell, eight when the show premiered in October 1959 on CBS, and nearly 12 when the series ended after four seasons.

During the show’s run, North also made guest appearances as Dennis on The Donna Reed Show and The Red Skelton Hour, and featured in the 1960 musical comedy Pépé alongside Cantinflas.

His later career included a leading role in the 1974 R-rated thriller The Teacher and a short stint in the U.S. Navy.

More recently, North worked with Paul Petersen's advocacy group, A Minor Consideration, offering guidance to former child actors. He also served as a correctional officer in Florida and made a cameo in the 2003 comedy Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.