‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ beats ‘Suzume’, becomes highest grossing anime in India even before release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has sold over 1 lakh tickets for its opening day in India ahead of its September 12 release, becoming the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign animated film in the country, as per trade reports.

According to Sacnilk, the upcoming anime film has reportedly sold tickets worth over Rs 15 crores gross for the opening weekend. It has beaten the collection of other anime movies like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 with its advance sales.

Over 2,50,000 tickets have been sold across the three leading national cinema chains — PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis — for the first weekend, as per Sacnilk.

After this year’s Mahavatar Narsimha, which is the highest-grossing Indian animated film worldwide and at the domestic box office, Infinity Castle is set to break ground, considering the sales in the opening weekend.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will release in Indian theatres on September 12.

The trilogy, marking the final arc of the series, follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.