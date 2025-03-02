‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc’ trilogy part 1 to hit theatres later this year

The first part of popular anime series Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy is set to hit theatres in Japan on July 18, Crunchyroll announced on Saturday.

The trilogy, which will cover the final arc of the story, will be released in Indian theatres by Crunchyroll later this year. The makers of the anime held a “Corps Gathering” event in Japan on Saturday in anticipation of the upcoming trilogy and made the announcement.

A poster of the upcoming film was also dropped by the makers on X. It shows the protagonist Tanjiro leading the charge against the demon king Muzan with his friends Zenitsu, Inosuke and the Hashira, an elite group of demon slayers.

In 2024, Crunchyroll had announced that the first part of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy will hit theatres this year. “Crunchyroll is bringing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle to theatres in 2025,” the anime streaming platform wrote on Instagram. The trilogy will be released by Crunchyroll in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado who returns home one day to find that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He resolves to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. Soon, he comes across the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training to become a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the vicious demons.

Crunchyroll announced the trilogy following the release of the final episode of the show’s Season 4 in July. In the fourth installment of the series, which covered the Hashira Training Arc of the manga, Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu joined the Hashira to combat demon king Muzan and restore peace to the world.

Demon Slayer, created by Koyoharu Gotouge, began as a manga series serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2016. The popularity of the manga led to its anime adaptation in 2019. The release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train in 2020 further cemented the show’s global popularity.