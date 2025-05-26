Demi Lovato ties the knot with fiance Jordan Lutes in California

Singer-actress Demi Lovato has tied the knot with musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on Sunday, months after their December 2023 engagement, according to US media reports.

Neither Lovato nor Lutes made an official announcement of their wedding at the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the wedding took place in California, with Lovato walking down the aisle in a pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress, made from heavy silk satin, featured a corset bodice and elegant draping.

The couture piece was crafted over five fittings in Los Angeles, with the Vivienne Westwood team flying in from London, as per American fashion magazine Vogue.

Lovato and Lutes met in January 2022 while working on Lovato’s album Holy Fvck. They co-wrote several tracks from the album, including Substance, Happy Ending and City of Angels. After nearly two years of dating, Lutes proposed to Lovato in December 2023.

On Valentine’s Day this year, the couple teased wedding vibes with a romantic photoshoot. Lovato shared the photos with the caption, “Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you”.

In October 2024, Lovato, 32, revealed that she was working on her next studio album. She is also set to appear alongside Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa in Tow, directed by Stephanie Laing.