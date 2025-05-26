MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 26 May 2025

Demi Lovato ties the knot with fiance Jordan Lutes in California

The couple, who met in January 2022 while working on Lovato’s album Holy Fvck, got engaged in December 2023

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.05.25, 01:20 PM
Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes Instagram

Singer-actress Demi Lovato has tied the knot with musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on Sunday, months after their December 2023 engagement, according to US media reports.

Neither Lovato nor Lutes made an official announcement of their wedding at the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the wedding took place in California, with Lovato walking down the aisle in a pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress, made from heavy silk satin, featured a corset bodice and elegant draping.

The couture piece was crafted over five fittings in Los Angeles, with the Vivienne Westwood team flying in from London, as per American fashion magazine Vogue.

Lovato and Lutes met in January 2022 while working on Lovato’s album Holy Fvck. They co-wrote several tracks from the album, including Substance, Happy Ending and City of Angels. After nearly two years of dating, Lutes proposed to Lovato in December 2023.

On Valentine’s Day this year, the couple teased wedding vibes with a romantic photoshoot. Lovato shared the photos with the caption, “Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you”.

In October 2024, Lovato, 32, revealed that she was working on her next studio album. She is also set to appear alongside Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa in Tow, directed by Stephanie Laing.

RELATED TOPICS

Demi Lovato Jordan Lutes
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Red alert issued for 5 days in coastal Karnataka, heavy rain trigger flood, disrupt normal life

Five tourists were stranded atop the Eragundi waterfall and were rescued safely by locals
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

2015 was the last opportunity for Pakistan to be serious about tackling terrorism

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT