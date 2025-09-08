Delhi Comic Con 2025: Gaming tournaments, VR experiences, Chandrayaan simulation and more

Comic Con India, the annual event that celebrates various pop culture fandoms, has announced its flagship event, Delhi Comic Con 2025-26, which will take place from December 5 to 7 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla.

“Dilliwaalon, Comic Con is BACK! Grab early bird Superfan passes on @districtupdates. Are you ready for the Best Weekend of the Year? Coming to you on 5th-7th December 2025. Get your passes now - link in bio,” the organisers wrote on Instagram.

Since 2011, Delhi has been the home and launchpad of Comic Con India, playing a pivotal role in driving the country’s pop-culture movement, according to the organisers.

Last year, over 52,000 visitors attended the show. Renowned stand-up comedians like Ashish Solanki, Ravi Gupta and Rohan Joshi were among the ones who performed at the event, with musical presentations by Panther and rapper Fotty Seven.

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said, “Delhi will always be home for Comic Con India. This is where it all began in 2011, when a small group of fans, artists, and creators turned a simple idea into a cultural movement. Every year since, the city has given us the biggest stage and the loudest voice.”

He also added, “For me, Delhi Comic Con is a humbling reminder of where we started and how far this community has come. This December, I can’t wait to see the capital once again transform into India’s biggest celebration of stories, characters, and imagination.”

The latest edition of Delhi Comic Con has introduced engaging experiences with PC and console gaming tournaments, thrilling VR experiences like McLaren-themed racing, Chandrayaan and Ocean Quest simulations, photo booths, pop-up zones, and vibrant cosplayers from categories like anime, comics, sci-fi, and gaming.

Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, said, “Delhi Comic Con has always been close to my heart because of the fans who make it what it is. Every year I see people walk in with months of work behind their costumes, artists proudly showing their first printed comics, and groups of friends who plan the entire weekend around this festival.”

Comic Con is a dynamic mix of global and local fandoms designed to resonate with today’s Gen Z and millennial audiences, the organisers said in a statement. It offers a platform for creative self-expression, bringing together India’s finest creators alongside international talent to inspire the next generation of artists, illustrators, and storytellers, they added.