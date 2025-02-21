Harshvardhan Rane meets John Abraham after ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release breaks records

Following the box office success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, actor Harshvardhan Rane met actor-producer John Abraham on Thursday at the latter’s Mumbai office, where the duo enjoyed masala tea while chatting about films and life.

Harshvardhan shared a video on his official Instagram handle, which shows him posing with John Abraham outside the latter’s house.

“Sanam Teri Kasam enters 3rd week in theatres today! Came to seek blessings from my producer John sir. (film- Tara vs Bilal)... Got to have masala tea in his handsome office and I got to absorb a quick masterclass about Honesty, Humility and Hardwork for life,” Harshvardhan wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru-directed Sanam Teri Kasam completed three weeks in theatres on Thursday following its February 7 re-release.

Nine years after its original theatrical run, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam is now the highest-grossing re-release in India. Originally released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam had a modest lifetime collection of Rs 8 crore nett. However, its re-release opened to extraordinary numbers, collecting Rs 4.25 crore nett on its first day. The film so far has minted Rs 49.7 Crore at the domestic box office.

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic musical drama has been co-written by Mushtaq Sheikh.

In a recent interview, Harshvardhan expressed his optimism that his last three releases - Tara vs Bilal, Dange, and Miranda Boys - will eventually find success, similar to his debut film Sanam Teri Kasam, which initially struggled at the box office but later gained popularity. Despite the poor box office performance of his recent films, Harshvardhan remains hopeful, saying, “Somehow, my first film also struggled and had the same fate, but look where we’re today! I feel that if my work is genuinely nice, it will be discovered. If you’re a good human being, you’ll be well taken care of."

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane announced a new romance drama titled Deewaniyat on Valentine’s Day. Sharing a motion poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Announcing Our Next: #Deewaniyat ❤️‍🔥A soul-stirring musical love story starring @harshvardhanrane, following the phenomenal success to the re-release of #SanamTeriKasam.”

Meanwhile, John Abraham, who was recently seen in the 2024 action thriller Vedaa, is set to play an Indian diplomat posted in Pakistan in Shivam Nair’s upcoming political action thriller The Diplomat.