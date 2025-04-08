Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ co-star Dhairya Karwa gets married, photos go viral

Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan co-star Dhairya Karwa recently got married in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, show wedding pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.

According to news reports, Dhairya, who was last seen in the ZEE5 series Gyaarah Gyaarah, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. However, the bride’s name and background remain undisclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the viral pictures, Dhairya is all smiles in an ivory sherwani paired with a red pagdi and a matching safa. His bride, on the other hand, looks stunning in a red lehenga. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was also seen holding a gift box in his hands.

Dhairya’s friend Omit Gurung shared pictures from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account. The pictures show the actor posing with friends and family, while videos feature him grooving to songs like Veere Di Wedding, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Chhaiyya Chhaiyya at their sangeet ceremony. Another video offers a glimpse of the baaraat moments as the bride walks down the aisle to join Dhairya at the altar.

Dhairya rose to fame for his role as Captain Sartaj Singh Chandhok in the 2019 war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. Following his debut, he was seen in Shakun Batra’s romance drama Gehraiyaan in the role of Karan Singh, Deepika Padukone’s on-screen partner.

Dhairya was last seen in Gyaarah Gyaarah alongside Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Gautami Kapoor and Nitesh Pandey.