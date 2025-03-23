Deepika Padukone shares video of her trip to Paris for Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show

Actress Deepika Padukone recalled being very good at speaking French in high school in a roundup video of her recent trip to Paris for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show, which took place in the French capital on March 11.

“The world is ours,” Deepika wrote alongside the video on Instagram on Sunday.

The clip shows Deepika exploring Paris on a scooter and indulging in delectable dishes. It also shows the Bajirao Mastani actress getting ready for the fashion show.

Deepika sported a white oversized blazer with broad lapels, a broad-rimmed hat, black stockings, leather gloves and stiletto pumps in the video she shared on social media, drawing applause from fans.

Deepika is the first Indian to be appointed as a house ambassador by the French luxury brand.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for Cartier’s 25th anniversary celebration in the Middle East. She also opened the show during Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s silver jubilee anniversary gala in Mumbai this January.

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child, a girl who they named Dua, in September last year.

On the acting front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Singham Again.