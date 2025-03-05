‘Daredevil Born Again’: Death of a fan-favourite character shocks fans

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, a revival of the hit 2015 show, on Wednesday left fans shocked after the unexpected death of Matt Murdock’s best friend Foggy (Elden Henson) in the opening sequence.

The death of Foggy Nelson, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) aka Daredevil’s best friend and pillar of support, has been the worst fear of every Daredevil fan for years now and it has come true in the first eight minutes of the reboot show.

Foggy, who was a key force in the original show which ran from 2015 to 2018, was shot and killed by Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), leaving his friends Matt and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) heartbroken.

Fans of the show took to X and expressed their sadness over the passing away of a beloved character. “We got Daredevil back but at the cost of Foggy’s life,” an X user wrote.

Another distraught fan tweeted on X with an emotional gif, expressing their heartbreak after watching the opening scene. “THE FIRST FIFTEEN MINUTES #DaredevilBornAgain #Daredevil,” they wrote.

“This sequence was everything: the music, the shot, Matt and Fisk all together in perfect setup,” a fan posted on X, sharing a thrilling sequence featuring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin engaged in an epic showdown from the show.

“Foggy dead, a year time jump, Matt isn’t daredevil anymore, Vanessa the new crime boss, Fisk is mayor, Karen left nyc, bullseye still alive,” a fan summed up the first episode, mentioning that the emotionally damaging events are all packed in just one episode.

Another Daredevil fan couldn’t get over the final scene of Episode 2. “OH. MY. GOD. THAT FINAL SEQUENCE OF EPISODE 2. WE ARE SO BACK EVERYBODY,” the user wrote.

In the first episode, Matt laments about Foggy's death, telling Karen, “I refuse to believe that a tragedy had to destroy everything.” “But it did,” Karen said, making him face the reality in the wake of the tragic event. A social media user said that Matt’s dialogue “deeply hurt his soul”.

Daredevil: Born Again follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities fighting for justice through his law firm. While Matt seems to have retired from being the protector of Hell's Kitchen, former mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is in New York to pursue a political career. As their past identities start to slip, the two men find themselves on a deadly path.

The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal also reprises his role as Frank Castle aka The Punisher in the new series. Additionally, the series has brought back Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Jeremy Earl also feature in the cast.

Creator Dario Scardapane serves as an executive producer of Daredevil: Born Again alongside Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Christopher Ord, Matthew Corman, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The episodes are directed by Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd, Justin Benson and Aaron Scott Moorhead.

A new episode of Daredevil: Born Again will drop on JioHotstar every Wednesday at 6:30am.