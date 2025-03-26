‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ trailer: More anxiety-inducing omens, gory deaths

Spine-chilling encounters with death and anxiety-inducing omens return in the latest trailer of Final Destination Bloodlines, dropped by Warner Bros. on Tuesday.

Bringing out the franchise’s main concept about the inevitability of death, the two-minute-24-second-long trailer begins with a family preparing for a barbecue in their garden. Soon, everything starts to go downhill as several omens — from glasses breaking and legos falling down — begin to scare the characters. A lawnmower, shards of glass and a rake hidden underneath a trampoline add to the horror.

One of the standout moments in the trailer shows two characters narrowly escaping a car accident on a highway — a nod to the iconic highway scene in Final Destinations 2 which still haunts fans.

“Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all,” reads the official plotline of the film.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger.

The late actor Tony Todd, who voiced William Bludworth in Final Destination, Final Destination 2 and Final Destination 5, will appear posthumously in the film.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines is adapted from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The characters are created by Jeffrey Reddick.

Final Destination Bloodlines is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro.

The first Final Destination film came out in 2000 and the franchise went on to have four more films. The films revolve around young people receiving strange predictions about their deaths — be it boarding a plane or riding a rollercoaster.

Presented by New Line Cinema in association with Domain Entertainment, A Practical Pictures, Freshman Year and Fireside Films Production, Final Destination Bloodlines is slated to release in theatres globally on May 14.