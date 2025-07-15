MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
David Corenswet’s ‘Superman’ marches ahead of Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ in India

Anurag Basu’s latest directorial venture, ‘Metro… In Dino’, raked in Rs 39.75 crore nett domestically at the end of 11 days in theatres

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.07.25, 03:04 PM
A poster of ‘Superman’; A poster of ‘Maalik’

A poster of ‘Superman’; A poster of ‘Maalik’ IMDb

James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has flown past Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik at the Indian box office, according to latest trade reports.

At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, Superman had earned Rs 28.25 crore nett in India since its July 11 release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The superhero fantasy movie, also starring Rachel Brosnahan, traces the journey of Clark Kent as he struggles to balance his Kryptonian roots with his life on Earth. Additionally, the Superman cast features Nicholas Hoult as Kent’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Internationally, Superman has minted USD 220 million in four days, as per media reports.

Maalik, on the other hand, marks Rajkummar Rao’s first gangster film. Directed by Pulkit, the action thriller also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. Maalik has so far earned Rs 15.90 crore nett domestically since its release on July 11.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu’s latest directorial venture Metro… In Dino raked in Rs 39.75 crore nett domestically at the end of 11 days in theatres.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro, the romantic musical boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Gareth Edwards’s Jurassic World Rebirth has earned Rs 76.25 crore nett in India since its July 4 release, according to Sacnilk. The sci-fi movie on dinosaurs, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, has grossed USD 297.3 million internationally, as per trade reports.

