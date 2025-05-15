‘Superman’ trailer: David Corenswet’s Man of Steel gets arrested for stopping a war

David Corenswet’s Man of Steel gets arrested for stopping a war and saving lives in a new trailer of James Gunn’s Superman, dropped by DC on Wednesday.

The two-minute-59-second-long trailer opens with Superman getting grilled by Lois Lane, played by (Rachel Brosnahan) in an interview following his arrest. He smiles as he justifies his actions despite breaking the law. Subsequent scenes also feature Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Ultraman (an evil alternate counterpart of Superman) and The Engineer (played by María Gabriela de Faría).

“Your choices, your actions, that’s what makes you who you are,” DC wrote alongside the video on YouTube.

Several DC superheroes are set to make their debuts in the upcoming film. Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner from the Green Lantern corps, Isabela Merced as Hawk Girl and Anthony Corrigan as Metamorpho are part of the cast.

Before Corenswet, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill portrayed the superhero on the big screen.

“The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug,” Gunn told US-based magazine Variety prior to casting The Politician actor as Superman.

Gunn’s upcoming movie, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. The Suicide Squad director wrapped up filming for Superman in July last year, he announced with a photo of the cast and crew from the initial week of filming in Svalbard, Norway. The film is slated to release on July 11, 2025.

Known for directing the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022), Gunn has also written the screenplay for the upcoming superhero movie.

Superman is slated to hit theatres on July 11.