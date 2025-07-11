‘Superman’ review: David Corenswet shines in an action-packed reboot that entertains

James Gunn’s Superman flies into theatres carrying the burden of expectations and reservations about the cast, especially after the exit of fan-favourite Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel.

But minutes into the film, you realise that Gunn was spot on with his casting. David Corenswet — he had large shoes to fill — owns the role as the caped Kryptonian who not only flies and smashes but also cries and ponders.

The film brings new energy to a tired comic book adaptation genre. While Gunn’s Superman is far from perfect, it shines in many moments.

The narrative sets off with Superman preventing the fictional nation of Boravia, an ally of the US, from invading their weak neighbour Jaharanpur. But a supervillain named the Hammer of Boravia attacks the US in retaliation and smacks Superman in a battle, forcing the Kryptonian metahuman to retreat into the Fortress of Solitude to recover.

Enter Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), a tech billionaire who manipulates governments around the globe to sell arms. He is building an army of metahuman mercenaries and has a single-point agenda — get rid of Superman.

The political themes in Superman are hard to miss. Lex Luthor has clear parallels here to real-life figures. His media empire and propaganda machinery feel like a reflection of an era of politics in America, where corporate power and political influence are closely tied. Even Boravia’s invasion of Jaharanpur appears to be an allusion to Israel’s military excesses in Palestine.

The theme of anti-immigration politics is also intricately woven into the plot, with Superman himself becoming the target of a smear campaign that questions his loyalty to Earth.

Superman’s powerful monologue in the climax is Gunn’s message to the nations waging war against immigrants — we are all humans and humanity survives only in a world full of hope and love.

One of the surprising twists in the film involves the revelation that Superman’s biological parents sent him to Earth not just to survive but to spread his domination. Gunn seeks to draw a line between this discovery and Superman’s current struggles with identity, and this is exemplified by the protagonist’s fear of becoming a tyrant rather than a saviour.

David Corenswet takes on the mantle of Superman with sincerity. His version of the Kryptonian superhero is not without self-doubts. He is shown as a hero who is not just strong but also vulnerable, unsure of his place in the world. His emotional journey is at the core of the story, and Corenswet manages to bring out his transformation.

Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane in this adaptation. Although their romance never fully takes off, Lois plays the moral conscience for Superman, often questioning his actions and challenging his worldview.

Meanwhile, Krypto, Superman’s loyal dog, steals many scenes with his comic timing and charm

The film is packed with characters, sometimes too many. The Justice Gang — including Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl and Green Lantern — play to the gallery but also digress the narrative from the core plot. Mister Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, is a standout among the supporting characters.

Visually, Superman is bright and colourful, with a comic-book feel. The action scenes are energetic but CGI-heavy. However, you cannot help but clap and whistle every time Superman emerges out of debris to take a fresh punch at his detractors. Gunn’s signature humour is a treat in most scenes but out of place in others, especially during the darker moments in the film.

PS: Prepare to be wow-ed by an unexpected cameo right before the credits roll.