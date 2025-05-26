Daniel Craig-starrer ‘Queer’ to open 2025 edition of KASHISH Prime Film Festival

The KASHISH Pride Film Festival, South Asia’s largest LGBTQ+ film festival, is set to return to Mumbai for its 16th edition from June 4 to June 8. The 2025 edition will commence with an inaugural ceremony at St. Andrews Auditorium in Bandra, followed by film screenings at Cinepolis, Andheri West, and Alliance Française, Marine Lines.

This year’s programme will feature a total of 152 films representing 48 countries, including Iceland, Peru, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, and Palestine. A strong South Asian presence continues to be a cornerstone of the festival, with films from India, Bangladesh, and Bhutan included in the official selection.

The festival will open with Queer, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and starring Daniel Craig. It will conclude with Close To You, a poignant narrative by Dominic Savage, headlined by Elliot Page, who also serves as the film’s producer.

Among the notable international titles are the Dutch documentary Out by Dennis Alink, and Odd Fish, set in a remote Icelandic coastal town, directed by Snævar Sölvason. We Are Faheem & Karun, an award-winning feature by filmmaker Onir, will also be screened at the festival.

In a special tribute to Shyam Benegal, KASHISH 2025 will host a screening of his seminal 1983 film Mandi. The film, a critical exploration of social hypocrisy, features a stellar cast comprising Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Neena Gupta, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur.

In keeping with its ethos of accessibility and inclusion, the festival will offer discounted registrations for students, senior citizens, and transgender persons.