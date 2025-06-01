Daniel Craig-starrer 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ to premiere on Netflix on December 12

Daniel Craig is back as the world’s most dapper detective in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third instalment in Rian Johnson’s critically acclaimed murder mystery franchise. Netflix announced the release date at its Tudum live event on Sunday, confirming that the film will premiere globally on December 12.

A brief teaser released by the streamer hints at a darker tone for the threequel. “The impossible crime,” Craig’s Benoit Blanc declares in his trademark Southern drawl, as the screen cuts to a montage of eerie church interiors. Though plot details remain under wraps, the synopsis teases that Blanc returns in “his most dangerous case yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also helmed the first two films (Knives Out, Glass Onion), Wake Up Dead Man boasts an ensemble cast, including Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Josh O’Connor, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close.

Jeremy Renner, Thomas Haden Church, Daryl McCormack, Annie Hamilton, Kerry Frances and Marcus Edward Bond also feature in key roles.

Produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner, the film is part of Netflix’s two-sequel deal with the filmmaker following the success of Knives Out and Glass Onion.