Dalip Tahil shares a throwback photo with ‘Baazigar’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan: ‘We brought the game to the field’

Dalip Tahil recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a throwback photo with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram. The picture, which also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Satish Shah, is from a cricket match in Sharjah.

In his post, Dalip Tahil revealed that his camaraderie with Shah Rukh extended beyond the movie set. “SRK and I weren’t just Baazigars on screen, we brought the game to the field of Sharjah too. I scored 86* (not out), won the match, and if memory serves me right… took home a VCR,” he wrote in the caption.

Tahil also posed a question to his followers: “Who else can you recognize in this iconic frame?”.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Baazigar starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. The story follows a young man, Vicky Malhotra (Shah Rukh), who seeks revenge from Madan Chopra (Dalip Tahil), a powerful businessman who ruined his family. In a shocking twist, Vicky uses his charm and intelligence to manipulate Chopra’s daughters, Seema (Shilpa Shetty) and Priya (Kajol), leading to a tangled web of lies and betrayal.

Shah Rukh was lauded for his portrayal of an anti-hero in Baazigar. The film is also remembered for its iconic songs like Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Kitaabe Bahut Si.

On the work front, Dalip Tahil will next be seen in Sekhar Kammula-directed Kuberaa, also starring Nagarjuna and Dhanush. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for his next big project, King, in which he will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan plays the antagonist in the film.