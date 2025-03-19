‘Materialists’ trailer: Dakota Johnson navigates love triangle with Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans

Dakota Johnson’s Lucy, an ambitious matchmaker, finds herself torn between the perfect suitor Randy, played by Pedro Pascal, and her imperfect ex John, portrayed by Chris Evans, in the trailer of Past Lives director Celine Song’s upcoming romcom Materialists.

Promising flirtatious exchanges, light-hearted moments and intrigue, the two-minute-21-second-long trailer introduces us to Dakota’s expert matchmaker who is adept at finding the perfect match for others. On the night of her ninth client’s wedding, Lucy meets Pascal’s Randy, who seems like the perfect man for her. On the same night, she crosses paths with Evans’ John, her flawed ex, leading her to question her choices and desires.

Dropped by A24 on Tuesday, the trailer offers a glimpse of Lucy’s inner conflict as she juggles both the relationships to figure out where her heart truly belongs.

Slated to release on June 13, Materialists also includes Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson and Sawyer Spielberg in the cast.

For Materialists, Song once again partners with producer David Hinojosa of 2AM and Killer Films, who had also backed Past Lives. Song’s directorial debut premiered at Sundance in 2023. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, the story follows childhood friends reuniting after 24 years, exploring love, fate, and destiny.

Distributed by A24, Past Lives grossed over USD 42 million worldwide. The film became one of the most celebrated releases of the year, securing five Golden Globe nominations, three BAFTA nominations, and Academy Award nods for both Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

On the work front, Dakota Johnson was last seen in the titular role in the 2024 superhero film Madame Web. Chris Evans had a cameo appearance in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer Deadpool & Wolverine. Pedro Pascal is currently awaiting the release of his HBO series The Last of Us Season 2, set to premiere on April 13.