‘Sikandar’ box office: Downward spiral continues for Salman Khan’s Eid release on Day 6

Almost a week after its theatrical release, Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar is yet to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in India — a milestone that most of his films routinely cross in their opening week.

According to trade figures from industry data tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar collected Rs 3.75 crore nett on its sixth day, taking its domestic total to Rs 94.59 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

The A.R. Murugadoss-directed film opened to Rs 26 crore nett on its first day (Sunday), which saw a slight jump on Day 2 with Rs 29 crore nett. However, collections dipped to Rs 19.5 crore on Day 3, followed by a sharper decline to Rs 9.75 crore on Day 4. On the fifth day, Sikandar minted Rs 6 crore nett at the box office.

While the domestic box office performance remains underwhelming, the global figures are slightly more reassuring. As per the production house Nadiadwala Grandson, the film has earned Rs 169.78 crore gross worldwide in five days.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Salman Khan in the role of a vigilante named Sikandar — also known as Sanjay or ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’ — who takes on a corrupt political system led by Sathyaraj’s antagonist. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

The official IMDb synopsis of Sikandar reads: “A fiery youth confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice.”