Shabana Azmi attends ‘Masoom’ co-star Urmila Matondkar’s birthday bash

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar, who turned 51 on February 4, celebrated her birthday with actresses Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Tanvi Azmi and Divya Dutta at a “quaint cafe”.

“Salgirah mubarak Urmila! What can be better than to spend your birthday Urmila having a sumptuous meal in a quaint cafe! We missed Tannishtha, Vidya, Konkona and Sandhya so we made up by eating for all of you. Jeete raho khush raho birthday girl. Bahut sara pyar,” Shabana shared a picture of the actresses posing together with all of them pointing their fingers at Urmila, who is seated in front of a birthday cake.

Heeramandi actress Richa Chadha, who welcomed her daughter Zuneyra with her husband Ali Fazal on July 16, 2024, wrote “Love Urmila” in the comments section.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder also left a comment, wishing the Judaai actress on her birthday.

Urmila Matondkar, who made it big in the Bollywood industry during the late ’90s and early 2000s with films like Rangeela, Ek Hasina Thi and Pinjar, was last seen in the 2014 Marathi film Ajoba. The actress also made a special appearance in the late actor Irrfan Khan’s comedy thriller film Blackmail.

Urmila and Shabana Azmi shared screen space in Shekar Kapur’s 1983 film Masoom, where Urmila played the role of Shabana’s daughter. Based on Erich Segal’s Man, Woman and Child, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Tanuja, and Jugal Hansraj.

Shabana Azmi is currently gearing up for her upcoming Netflix thriller Dabba Cartel, where the actress is set to play a fierce businesswoman leading a women-driven Dabba (tiffin) service that gradually grows into a drug cartel.

Also starring Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat, the series is set to drop on February 28.