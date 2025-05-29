Urvashi Rautela claims Leonardo DiCaprio called her ‘Queen of Cannes’, fans react

Urvashi Rautela Thursday claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio called her “the Queen of Cannes”. Rautela also posted a series of photos with the Academy Award-winning actor at the French Riviera.

In the photos, Urvashi is seen all smiles alongside the Titanic star. While Leonardo Dicaprio kept it classic in an all-black ensemble, Urvashi stood out in a striking white outfit.

“When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment,” the 31-year-old actress wrote alongside the selfies on Instagram.

Shortly after the post went live, social media personality Orry chimed in with a playful comment, “What do you mean when he calls you the queen of Cannes? You are the queen of Cannes! What else is he supposed to call you? Sister? Bhenji? Urvashi Bai?”

Taking a dig at her post, a netizen wrote in the comments section, “Does Leo know that he called you the queen of Cannes??”

Thinking the photo might be AI- generated, another user commented, “Now the AI is very dangerous.”

Urvashi made waves at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, turning heads on the red carpet with her ensembles. On her first day Urvashi sported a peacock-inspired Michael Cinco gown with deep shades of blue, red and yellow.

For her second look, Urvashi dazzled in a bespoke black gown by Naja Saade, featuring a dramatic floor-length train. She completed the ensemble with a messy bun, smokey eyes, and sparkling stone-studded earrings.

Cannes Film Festival 2025 held in Southern France concluded on May 25. This year, several Indian celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar and Nitanshi Goel are set to walk the red carpet.