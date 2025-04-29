Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Criminal Justice’ Season 4 to premiere on JioHotstar in May

The fourth season of legal-drama series Criminal Justice, starring Pankaj Tripathi, is set to stream on JioHotstar from May 22, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

A 41-second-long teaser shared by the streamer shows Pankaj Tripathi back as Madhav Mishra with another intriguing case. The video features Surveen Chawla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Sweta Basu Prasad and Mita Vasisht.

“Seedha aur simple toh Madhav Mishra ji ke syllabus mein hai hi nahi. Aapke favourite vakeel sahab aa rahe hain courtroom mein wapas,” the streamer captioned the video on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “For how many days I was waiting for this.” Another fan commented, “Just yesterday I commented that it's taking sooo long for the next season to come.”

Adapted from the 2008 British series of the same name created by Peter Moffat, Criminal Justice first started in 2019, followed by 2020’s Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and 2022’s Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.

The first season followed Aditya Sharma (Vikrant Massey), a cab driver who gets entangled in a nightmarish journey after a one-night stand leads to the murder of his passenger. He wakes up covered in blood with no memory of the previous night and finds himself accused of the crime. As the legal battle unfolds, Madhav Mishra, a small-time but sharp lawyer, takes Aditya’s case. The show delves into the intricacies of the criminal justice system, exploring themes of innocence, guilt, and the quest for justice.

Pankaj was last seen in the third season of the Prime Video series Mirzapur alongside Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma. He is also set to appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino.