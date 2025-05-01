Influencer Misha Agrawal killed self over decreasing followers, says family; Taapsee Pannu joins discourse

Content creator Misha Agrawal, who died by suicide last month, was distraught over declining Instagram followers on her account, her family claimed on Wednesday, prompting a social media discourse on the growing influencer culture and the obsession with followers.

Misha’s family revealed that the young creator, who was simultaneously preparing for Judicial Services Examination, had been dealing with depression since April and feared her career as a content creator was over.

“My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless,” reads the post.

“I tried to console her, explaining that this isn't her entire world, it's just a side job, and if it doesn't work out, it's not the end. 1 reminded her of her talents, her LLB degree, and her preparation for PCSJ, telling her that she'll become a judge one day and doesn't need to worry about her career,” the family said.

Her family claimed that Misha’s obsession with the declining number of her Instagram followers led to her suicide.

“I advised her to view Instagram as mere entertainment and not let it consume her. I urged her to focus on her happiness and let go of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated,” the family said.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was among the celebrities who weighed in on the issue on Thursday. “This is something I long feared seeing the obsession of a lot of people around. Fear that a day will come the numbers here will overpower the love to live. Fear that the desperate need of virtual love will blind u towards the real love around you. And this instant gratification and validation of likes n comments will overtake the degrees which make u worth much more (sic),” she wrote on her Instagram story, sharing the statement posted by Misha’s family.

Several social media influencers, including Sonya Chatterjee, RJ Pulkit Sharma and Harjas Sethi reacted to the statement issued by Misha’s family.

Sonya dismissed the family’s claims that Misha had killed herself because of decreasing followers. “She had loads and loads of people to support her. Every post of her was actually reaching 1 million because she was talented, I don’t think you’re being honest But lying, probably you yourself Do not know the reason so if you don’t then shut up and if you do then blurt it out because we equally loved her,” she wrote.

Harjas echoed Sonya’s sentiments. “This seems like a cover, she seems to be going through something on her personal front. The family should probe further, I saw some of her close stories in the past and it seems like she was affected by her emotions due to a person,” she posted.

On April 26, Misha’s family announced that she died on April 24, just two days before her 25th birthday. However, the cause of her death was not disclosed by the family at that time.

Tributes have since poured in for Misha, who had built a following of over 3,00,000 fans on social media. “Deeply saddened by this. Wish you knew that you were loved Misha! Wish our love was enough to stop you from taking your life. Wish we had done more to make you stay. R.I.P friend,” one user wrote.

“I am honestly heartbroken, she was such a happy soul. I will miss her a lot,” wrote another.

Misha had carved a niche for herself online with her signature brand of humour, often mixing sarcasm with sharply observed commentary on everyday life.

The 24-year-old creator had also launched her own line of cosmetics, Mish Cosmetics, in March last year.