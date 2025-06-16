Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, is set to reunite once again with comedy-drama ‘Golmaal 5’, reports

Actor Ajay Devgn is set to reunite with Rohit Shetty once again, according to media reports, as the fifth instalment of the comedy film franchise Golmaal is officially in the works.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the upcoming film, which is titled Golmaal 5, is expected to go on the floors in 2026.

Rohit Shetty is currently filming the biopic of former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria. Starring John Abraham in the lead role, the film is expected to wrap up shooting by September 2025. According to reports, Shetty is expected to start with the prep of Golmaal 5 in the first half of 2026.

The Golmaal film franchise, directed by Shetty, is a popular series of Bollywood comedy films known for its ensemble cast and slapstick humour. The franchise includes four films: Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

The first film of the franchise, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, will be completing 20 years since its release in 2026.

The main actors of the comedy films include Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari. Actors Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu joined the cast and reprised their roles in Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn recently collaborated in the cop drama Singham Again. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the actioner has grossed a total of Rs 402.26 crores worldwide.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2.