Connection between souls stronger than blood ties: ‘Dear Maa’ director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Acclaimed filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, best known in the country for his Hindi film 'Pink', said his latest Bengali flick 'Dear Ma' explores love, romance, and responsibility, with adoption woven in as a sub-plot — not the central theme.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Roy Chowdhury described the film as an emotional journey centered on an adopted child and her parents, touching on multiple aspects of familial love.

Starring Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan, along with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Saswata Chatterjee, the film released in theatres on July 18.

Roy Chowdhury told PTI that 'Dear Ma' is an extension of his first film 'Anuranan', followed by 'Antoheen', 'Pink', 'Kadak Singh' to name a few where romance and affection are portrayed in various shades.

"Dear Ma is one of the most poignant, expressive phrases ever uttered by a child. The film’s ultimate message is what I call mom’s magic," the director said.

The film centres on an adopted child and her parents, production house sources said.

"Didn’t we once write in postcards ‘Sri Charaneshu Ma’? Even today, we utter ‘Ma’ instinctively when overwhelmed with emotion," he said.

"The story is rooted in personal experiences—mine and screenwriter Sakayajit Bhattacharya’s — and I believe every viewer will leave the theatre with moist eyes." While developing the storyline, the title 'Dear Ma' automatically struck my mind and it stayed on, he added.

On the decision to return to Bengali cinema after a decade since his last Bengali film, Roy Chowdhury said, "I had to make this in Bengali. It felt personal and essential. That said, 'Dear Ma' is also being released in other regions to reach a wider audience." Asked whether the film aims to raise social awareness about child adoption, the filmmaker said, "Adoption is just a layer in the story. The film delves much deeper — into the bonds between mother and child, a husband and wife, and the emotional crises people face in life. Adoption is only one of the subplots." He added that 'Dear Ma delivers' the message that life itself is magic.

"What matters is the emotional bond, not whether it’s biological. The connection between souls can be stronger than blood," he added.

Talking about Bangladeshi actor Ahsan, he said, "She is one of the finest actors I’ve worked with — obedient, spontaneous, and deeply immersed in her character. In one scene, she had tears in her eyes." He also lauded the performance of the child actor who plays Ahsan’s daughter in the film.

"She’s incredibly spontaneous. In one scene, she had to question her mother and then hold a gaze. She nailed it in one take. The mandatory three-month workshop we held before the shoot really helped the cast inhabit their characters."





