SAG Awards: ‘Conclave’ bags top honour, Timothee Chalamet youngest to win best actor

Edward Berger’s papal drama Conclave bagged the prize for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Monday (IST).

Fresh off its Best Film win at the BAFTA Awards, Conclave is now poised as a strong contender heading into next weekend's Academy Awards, where it is up for eight Oscars.

Timothée Chalamet also stunned the audience with his unexpected win as Lead Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of a young Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown. He became the youngest recipient of this award in SAG history.

In one of the most talked-about moments of the night, Demi Moore secured a career-defining victory as Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her role in Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance.

Zoe Saldaña continued her impressive awards run, taking home the Female Actor in a Supporting Role trophy for her performance in Emilia Perez. Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin added yet another accolade to his growing collection, winning Male Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain.

A major upset unfolded in the television comedy categories when Martin Short clinched Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, beating out The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White, who had bagged the Emmy Award in this category last year.

Only Murders in the Building also took home the Ensemble in a Comedy Series award. Meanwhile, Jean Smart continued her reign in the comedy realm, winning Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks.

Shogun swept the television drama categories, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai winning Male and Female Actor in a Drama Series, respectively. Both had previously won Emmys and Golden Globes for their performances.

Jessica Gunning secured another well-deserved victory, winning Female Actor in a Limited Series for her chilling performance in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer. Colin Farell beat Gunning’s Baby Reindeer colleague RIchard Gadd to bag the award for Male Actor in a Limited Series for The Penguin.

Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda was honoured with the prestigious SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising her decades-long contributions to the film and television industry.

Here is the full list of winners at SAG Awards 2025:

FILMS

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture : Conclave

: Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role : Demi Moore for The Substance

: Demi Moore for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role : Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

: Timothée Chalamet for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role : Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

: Kieran Culkin for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role: Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Perez

TELEVISION