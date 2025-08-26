Comic Con India to make its Guwahati debut in November this year

Comic Con India, the annual event that celebrates various pop culture fandoms, will make its Guwahati debut on November 22, marking its first-ever edition in the Northeast, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The maiden Guwahati edition will be hosted on November 22 and 23, bringing the Comic Con experience to an all-new audience. Last year, the nation-wide event added Kolkata to its roster, uniting the various global and local fandoms in the city.

“For us, bringing Comic Con to Guwahati is not just about adding a new city, it is about opening a long overdue chapter for the Northeast. You see the creative fire here everywhere, in the colours of Bihu dances, the sound of the dhol and pepa, in the handwoven elegance of a Mekhela Sador, and in the passion for comics, anime, cosplay, and gaming that fills college fests and community gatherings across the region. Guwahati has always been a cultural gateway to the Northeast, and now it has become the stage where this imagination and energy can shine for the world to see,” said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming.

“My hope is that a young cosplayer stitching their costume late into the night, an artist sketching superheroes inspired by local legends, or a gamer practicing with friends in a cafe can walk into Guwahati Comic Con and feel: ‘this is my place, my people, my future.’ That is what makes this moment so special,” he added.

According to the New Horizons ranking by digital travel platform Agoda, Guwahati has emerged as India’s fastest-growing destination for international travellers.

Adding to this, Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, commented, “Our expansion into Guwahati is not just about adding another city, it is about celebrating every fandom and building authentic experiences. We are committed to keeping Comic Con accessible and we want people from across the country to be able to celebrate this fandom culture. With gaming, cosplay, music, and comics at its heart, this season will resonate deeply with the energetic youth culture of the Northeast.”

Comic Con is a dynamic mix of global and local fandoms designed to resonate with today’s Gen Z and millennial audiences. It offers a platform for creative self-expression, bringing together India’s finest creators alongside international talent to inspire the next generation of artists, illustrators, and storytellers.