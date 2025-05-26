Comic book icon Peter David, writer of Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man 2099, dies at 68

Legendary comic book writer Peter David, best known for redefining iconic characters such as the Hulk, Aquaman and Spider-Man, has died at the age of 68. His wife, Kathleen O'Shea, announced his passing in a Facebook post. David had long battled serious health issues, including kidney disease.

He is survived by his wife and daughters — Ariel, Shana, Gwen and Caroline.

“Since it is out there. Peter David passed away last night. We are devastated. More when I can write about it,” Kathleen wrote on Facebook.

David’s death comes just months after a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover his rising medical bills. The fundraiser saw an outpouring of support from fans and peers alike, raising over USD 117,000.

With a career spanning more than three decades, David wrote for nearly every major franchise in American comics, leaving his stamp on The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, Captain Marvel, Supergirl, Fantastic Four, and Wolverine, among others.

His longest and most celebrated run was on The Incredible Hulk, where he transformed the green-skinned superhero into a psychologically-complex character.

David was also the creator of Spider-Man 2099, who re-entered mainstream pop culture as the central antagonist in the 2023 animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He also created DC’s Young Justice, a teen superhero team that later inspired a popular four-season animated series.

On television, David contributed to fan-favourite shows like Babylon 5, Young Justice, and Ben 10: Alien Force. His work earned him the Eisner Award — the comic book industry’s highest honour — and a GLAAD Media Award in 2011 for championing LGBTQ+ representation.

He also authored novelisations of several Hollywood blockbusters including Batman Forever, Iron Man, Transformers and all three films in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Tributes poured in from across the comics and science fiction community for David. Author and longtime friend Keith DeCandido wrote on Facebook: “Just got the news that Peter David finally lost his rather lengthy battle with his failing physical form last night. Over the last three-and-a-half decades, he has been a respected creator, a good friend, a valued colleague, and a generally wonderful person.”