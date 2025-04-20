‘Coldplay is the second-best band in the world, BTS maybe number one’: Chris Martin

The universe seemed to be shining brightly for BTS fans when K-pop singer Jin made a surprise appearance alongside Chris Martin at Coldplay’s Seoul concert on Saturday, performing the song The Astronaut together.

This concert marks the first time Jin has performed on stage after returning from the military in June 2024. Jin's last appearance on stage was also for a concert in 2022, before the artist embarked on his compulsory South Korean military duties.

At the concert, Jin took the stage with a sign that read ‘Pick me please. Can I sing The Astronaut with you?’ Much to the surprise of Chris Martin and the audience, Jin steps out from behind the placard, and Martin responds with a bow.

Followed by their reunion, the two shared a heartfelt moment as they shared an embrace. The singers then performed the songs The Astronaut and My Universe.

The BTS singer also shared pictures from the concert, capturing special moments from their performance. In one picture, Jin sat beside Martin as they performed The Astronaut on the piano. In another, the two were seen bowing to each other in a gesture of respect.

Chris Martin also shared a picture from the concert, featuring the two having a joyful moment on stage. “Thank you, Jin, thank you Seoul - these are moments we’ll never forget,” Martin wrote on X alongside the image.

BTS and Coldplay’s first collaboration was on My Universe, a hit number that they released in 2021. Later, Jin teamed up again with Coldplay for The Astronaut.

In between their performance, Chris Martin took a moment to have a fun conversation with Jin, as the former said that BTS is the ‘best band in the world’ with Coldplay being the ‘second-best’.

Martin said, “We missed you, man, you've been in the military, but you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man. Ok, my brother. Well.. two years ago, or two and a half years… We sang together in Argentina.”

Jin replied, “We performed together 2 years ago. Before I went to the military, the last performance was Coldplay. And my first concert was Coldplay.” Martin added, “Ok, my brother. It’s all because of you that we have a relationship with BTS.”

Jin is set to embark on his first solo concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in June this year, the K-pop band’s agency, BigHit Music, announced on Friday.

The RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is scheduled to take place on June 28 and 29 at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea.

Following the Goyang concert, Jin will continue his tour with 18 performances across nine cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark in the U.S., as well as London and Amsterdam in Europe, running from July 5 to August 10.

Jin’s upcoming album Echo will drop on all major music streaming platforms on May 16. Additional details about the album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The K-pop star returned to civilian life after completing his military service on June 12, 2024. On October 17, 2024, another BTS member, J-Hope, completed his military service.

Other members of BTS — RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are currently serving in the South Korean military.

Meanwhile, Coldplay recently performed in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.