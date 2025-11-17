MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 November 2025

Coke Studio Bangla Season 3 concludes with a rendition of ‘Mast Qalandar’ by Runa Laila

Reimagined and produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and Adit Rahman, the song was released on the eve of Runa Laila’s 72nd birthday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.11.25, 11:49 AM
Runa Laila Coke Studio

The third season of Coke Studio Bangla concluded on Sunday with the release of its final track, the Sufi classic Mast Qalandar, performed by veteran singer Runa Laila.

The song was released on the eve of her 72nd birthday as a recognition for her long-standing contribution to the region’s musical landscape.

Reimagined and produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and Adit Rahman, the new arrangement combines traditional qawwali elements with influences drawn from Bangladesh’s musical traditions.

Dama Dam Mast Qalandar is a qawwali written and composed by Amir Khusrau, with additional verses by Bulleh Shah. The current version is newly composed by Ashiq Hossain, and also features verses from Doya Koro Bondhu by Hason Raja.

The production brings together a cross-generational group of musicians, including Makhon Mia, Murshidabadi, Ripon (Boga), Animes Roy, Jannat, Sunidhi Nayak, Shanila Islam, Rubayet Rehman.

Mast Qalandar holds a significant place in Runa Laila’s career, which spans more than six decades and includes performances in over 18 languages across Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and the South Asian diaspora.

Mast Qalandar has always been close to my heart. To perform it again in a new style alongside younger musicians has been a rewarding experience, and I am happy that this song finds life across generations,” Runa Laila said in a statement to the Bangladeshi media.

Speaking about the track, Arnob said, “This song carries the weight of memories, devotion, and cultural selfhood. Bringing Runa Laila apu's voice back into this enduring anthem stands as a moment of collective pride for all of us. Mast Qalandar is more than music — it is a living bridge between those who have loved, learned, and lived with it”.

