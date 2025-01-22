Priyanka Chopra visits Hyderabad temple amid rumours of collaboration with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently visited the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, show photos and videos she shared on social media on Tuesday.

“With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite,” wrote Priyanka in her caption. The actress also extended heartfelt gratitude to Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

The photos and videos show Priyanka clad in a turquoise suit, offering prayers at the temple.

With Priyanka’s arrival in Hyderabad last week, rumours of her collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have gained momentum. However, the actress has not yet made any official announcement.

As per media reports, Priyanka has been roped in for Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The upcoming film, expected to hit theatres in 2027, also stars Mahesh Babu.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Ramin Bahrani’s 2021 film The White Tiger is the last Indian film Priyanka starred in. The movie also features Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.